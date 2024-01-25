Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Performance

argenx stock opened at $367.74 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on argenx

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.