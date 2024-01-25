Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,991,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,991,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,225 shares of company stock valued at $58,382,939 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $262.47 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.65 and a twelve month high of $270.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.53 and a 200-day moving average of $202.43. The firm has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

