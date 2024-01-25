Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average is $90.31.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

