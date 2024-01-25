Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,578 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 56.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 120,734 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Halliburton Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

