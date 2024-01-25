Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,764,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,214,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,287,000 after buying an additional 98,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.