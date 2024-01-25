T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 153,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $162.00 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.93.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,746,952 shares of company stock worth $282,331,324. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

