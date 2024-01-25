Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Talanx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on TNXXF
Talanx Price Performance
Talanx Company Profile
Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Talanx
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.