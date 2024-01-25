Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the December 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Talanx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of TNXXF stock remained flat at C$63.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.70. Talanx has a 52 week low of C$62.53 and a 52 week high of C$69.45.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

