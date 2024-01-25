Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) PT Raised to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Talphera’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Talphera Stock Up 0.9 %

TLPH opened at $1.11 on Monday. Talphera has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Talphera Company Profile

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

