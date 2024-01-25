TD Cowen Trims Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Target Price to $5.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAVE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reissued a negative rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 12.5 %

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,849,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 215.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 952,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,819,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.