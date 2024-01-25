TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $525,000.00 in Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, January 19th, Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $521,700.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $518,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00.

NYSE:SNX opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $86.30 and a one year high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.61.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

