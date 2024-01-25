TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $155.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEL. Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.36. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,873,731,000 after buying an additional 376,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,938,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $584,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.