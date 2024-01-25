TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.22.

TEL opened at $143.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

