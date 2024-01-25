Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.48

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$35.48 and last traded at C$34.09, with a volume of 2680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.10.

TCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. National Bankshares set a C$50.00 target price on Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.72. The company has a market cap of C$497.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Tecsys had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of C$41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.559823 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

