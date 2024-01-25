Teekay (NYSE:TK) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.71

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 123662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $780.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 69.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Teekay by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management and technical management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

