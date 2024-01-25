Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Up 833.3% in January

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.28. 5,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,966. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $344.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($6.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.20) by $0.80. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TENX. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

