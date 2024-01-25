Terex (NYSE:TEX) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.40 and last traded at $61.40. Approximately 95,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 634,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Sachs bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,625. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 7,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $337,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,730 shares of company stock worth $1,716,344 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 440.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

