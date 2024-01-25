Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $66.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRNO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

