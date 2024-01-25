Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $223.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.10.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $207.83 on Thursday. Tesla has a one year low of $138.07 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

