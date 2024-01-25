Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $225.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $229.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.10.

TSLA opened at $207.83 on Thursday. Tesla has a one year low of $138.07 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $660.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

