Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.29.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $21.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.76. The company had a trading volume of 77,216,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,209,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.