Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a reduce rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, KGI Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.10.

Tesla Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $207.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.63 and a 200 day moving average of $243.67. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.07 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

