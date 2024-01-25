Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $224.00 at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $255.00 to $224.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.10.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 0.6 %

TSLA opened at $207.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla has a one year low of $138.07 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.