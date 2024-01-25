Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $310.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a reduce rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.10.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $207.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $660.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.07 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

