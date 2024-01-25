Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $28,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 37,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $37,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.74, for a total transaction of $362,584.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,898.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $173.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

