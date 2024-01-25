Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:TCBIO)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIOGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

TCBIO stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

