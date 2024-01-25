Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.960-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.96-1.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.68.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $170.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

