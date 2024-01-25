Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45-3.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.05 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.960-1.160 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.4 %

TXN stock opened at $170.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.07. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,818,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,034,694,000 after buying an additional 721,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

