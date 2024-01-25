Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TXT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of TXT traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $86.16. 1,861,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,776. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. Textron has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $86.54.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Textron by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Textron by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,463,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,467,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Textron by 93.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,474,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,193,000 after buying an additional 713,169 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

