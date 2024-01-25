The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.36.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAN. Stephens raised Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Insider Activity at Aaron’s
Institutional Trading of Aaron’s
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 231.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 54,820.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth $61,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aaron’s Price Performance
Aaron’s stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.65 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aaron’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 166.67%.
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aaron’s
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.