The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AANGet Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAN. Stephens raised Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other news, VP Douglass L. Noe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $67,900.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 26,600 shares in the company, valued at $180,614. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wangdali Bacdayan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,251. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglass L. Noe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 88,000 shares of company stock worth $626,250 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 80.0% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 231.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 54,820.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the second quarter worth $61,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.65 million, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AANGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

