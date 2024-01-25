The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

NYSE BNS opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $55.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

