The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in January

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Bidvest Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDVSY traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,243. The Bidvest Group has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

