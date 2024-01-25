The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 4.0% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,456 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 4,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $14.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,017,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,086,073. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

