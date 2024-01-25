The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $12.20 on Thursday, reaching $201.93. 6,681,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,632,585. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

