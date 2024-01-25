The Charles Schwab Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

Charles Schwab has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.