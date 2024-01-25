The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 214,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.75% of Chemours worth $72,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,583,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $47,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after acquiring an additional 932,063 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE:CC opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

