The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

NYSE:CLX opened at $139.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 705.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 548,165 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 75.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,161,000 after acquiring an additional 487,974 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

