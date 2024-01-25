The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $2.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LAZR

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.56. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.