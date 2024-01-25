The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $153.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $140.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.84. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $141.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,456.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,184 shares of company stock valued at $34,277,341 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7,880.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

