The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives $166.76 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.47.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,498. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after acquiring an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 742.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,986 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

