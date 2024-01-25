The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,034 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $145,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.47.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $358.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

