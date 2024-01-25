The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.76. 723,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,096,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.56 and a 200 day moving average of $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $360.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,480 shares of company stock worth $11,264,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

