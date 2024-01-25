The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.19. 353,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,502. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.73 and a 200 day moving average of $147.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.