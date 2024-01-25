The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.56

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 94290 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
Read Our Latest Report on The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group Stock Performance
The Swatch Group Company Profile
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Swatch Group
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- How to use the Greeks for your options trading
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- This one wireless service stock could blow past earnings
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Flutter Entertainment flies to $100 ahead of NYSE listing
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.