The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.