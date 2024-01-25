The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wharf Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495. Wharf has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

