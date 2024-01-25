The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wharf Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495. Wharf has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.
About Wharf
