Tilly’s, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $166.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLYS. Roth Capital lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Tilly’s Price Performance

TLYS opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $227.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

In related news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $48,874.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,424 shares in the company, valued at $689,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,437,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,370,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $48,874.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 334,702 shares of company stock worth $2,561,957 over the last ninety days. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 51.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

