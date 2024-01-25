Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

TSE:TF traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.17. 9,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,586. The stock has a market capitalization of C$597.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.21. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.66.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$30.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7497371 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TF shares. Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

