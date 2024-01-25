Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance
TSE:TF traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.17. 9,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,586. The stock has a market capitalization of C$597.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.21. Timbercreek Financial has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.66.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$30.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7497371 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Timbercreek Financial
About Timbercreek Financial
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Timbercreek Financial
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.