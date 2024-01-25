Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOL. Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.14.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $95.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.89. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $55.44 and a 52 week high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

