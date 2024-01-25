Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $2.04 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00005138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.96 billion and approximately $26.66 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017629 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,658.16 or 0.99965071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011252 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00192787 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003700 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,101,797,327 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,101,772,612.467364 with 3,457,314,735.336835 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.10223805 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $26,123,897.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

