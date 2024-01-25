Totally (LON:TLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.05

Shares of Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 1374490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.58 ($0.06).

Totally Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.95.

Get Totally alerts:

Insider Activity at Totally

In other news, insider Simon Stilwell purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($31,766.20). Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

About Totally

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.